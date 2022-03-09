FourThought Financial LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.00. 37,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.