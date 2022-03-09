FourThought Financial LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,040,000 after acquiring an additional 291,609 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,591,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

