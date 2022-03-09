FourThought Financial LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in AON by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 70,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $10.37 on Wednesday, reaching $287.30. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,072. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average of $291.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

