FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.02. 36,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

