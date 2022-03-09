FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $37.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $951.84. 14,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.86. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

