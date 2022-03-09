FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.52. 1,546,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

