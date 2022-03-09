FourThought Financial LLC Sells 44,753 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,753 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.