Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $130,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $49,925,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

