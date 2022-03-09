Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.

On Monday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96.

FFIV opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

