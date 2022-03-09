Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,042 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96.
FFIV opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5 Networks (Get Rating)
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.