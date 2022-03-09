Freshii (TSE:FRII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 12571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Separately, Cormark raised Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

