Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ FRSH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 38,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,449. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.13.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
