Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 5.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
