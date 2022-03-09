Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 5.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

