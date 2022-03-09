Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

