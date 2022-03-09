Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of FLL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 20,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,294. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

