Fulton Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $449,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

