Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $20,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

