Furucombo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $243,828.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.69 or 0.06490195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.78 or 0.99608698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,508,996 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.