Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

FUTU traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.93. 4,952,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. Futu has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $181.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.