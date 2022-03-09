Future Health ESG Corp’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 9th

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 9th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ FHLTU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLTU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Future Health ESG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Future Health ESG by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Future Health ESG by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

