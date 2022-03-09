FY2022 EPS Estimates for BNP Paribas SA Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.60 ($75.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

