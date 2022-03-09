FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Decreased by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 117.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,308 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

