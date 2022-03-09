GamyFi Platform Trading Down 4.1% This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $304,531.13 and $33,960.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

