Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,626 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 345,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152,421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

JMUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 1,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

