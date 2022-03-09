Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

