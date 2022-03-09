Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

AAPL traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.17. 1,838,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

