Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

