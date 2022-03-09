Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Post worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,016,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

