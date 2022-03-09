Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,645 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

