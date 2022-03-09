Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $449.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $295.87 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

