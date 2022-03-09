Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,712 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE:DELL opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

