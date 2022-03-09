Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 3.8%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 20,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaucho Group by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.