Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 20,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaucho Group by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Gaucho Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.