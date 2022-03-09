GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDI. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Shares of GDI opened at C$54.29 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$43.75 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.