Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.46. 5,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.07. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

