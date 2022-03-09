Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.
NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.46. 5,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.07. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
