General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $71.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.20 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

