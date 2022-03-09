Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $918.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

