Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $918.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
