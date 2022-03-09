Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to announce $261.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.15 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gentherm by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gentherm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

