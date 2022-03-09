Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,029 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Superior Industries International worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 333,270 shares of company stock worth $1,410,328. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.37.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

