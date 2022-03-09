Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBIO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.94. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.