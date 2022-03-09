Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107,806 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $946,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,629,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,778,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ABOS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

