Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,184,864 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $203,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

MIC stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

