Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 57,687 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Viant Technology worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,630,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Viant Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of DSP stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $437.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.