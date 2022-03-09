George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.02

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.02 and last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
