George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.02

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.02 and last traded at $118.02, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.