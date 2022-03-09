GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 5.3%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €36.35 ($39.51) and last traded at €36.40 ($39.57). Approximately 195,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.45 ($41.79).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.93. The stock has a market cap of $958.26 million and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.