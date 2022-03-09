Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $99,875,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $56,705,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

