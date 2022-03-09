Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

LAND stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 462,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,881. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

