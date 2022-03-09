Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 36,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 599,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,406,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

