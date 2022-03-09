Gleason Group Inc. Buys 10,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 667,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

