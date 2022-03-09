Gleason Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.88. 3,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

