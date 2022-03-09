Gleason Group Inc. Trims Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

