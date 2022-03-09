Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.